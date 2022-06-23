Brazil keeps 2025 inflation target unchanged from 2024 after string of declines

BRASILIA, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Monetary Council (CMN) on Thursday set the central bank's 2025 inflation target at 3.0%, breaking a string of declines in recent years, as policymakers struggle to curb persistent inflation in Latin America's largest economy.

The CMN is Brazil's highest-ranking economic policy body, comprised of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto and special Treasury Secretary Esteves Colnago.

The 3.0% target, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points on either side, matched the previously defined goal for 2024.

The official inflation target had been set at 4.5% every year from 2005 to 2018, with the government decreasing it by 25 basis points each year starting in 2019, as it sought to keep consumer prices at lower levels in an economy long-plagued by hyperinflation episodes.

Every June, the CMN sets the inflation target for three calendar years ahead and confirms or modifies the targets for previous years.

This year's goal was unchanged at 3.5%, next year's at 3.25% and the following year's at 3%, all with a 1.5 percentage point margin.

The central bank acknowledged that this year's target will probably not be met, after having already been breached in 2021. Inflation hit 11.7% in the 12 months to May, fueled by the commodities shock in the wake of war in Ukraine and changes to consumption patterns triggered by the pandemic.

Central bank chief Campos Neto stressed on Thursday that policymakers are aiming for inflation in 2023 "around" the 3.25% target, but less than 4% in any case, because of uncertainty marking Brazil's inflation path. They currently forecast inflation at 8.8% this year, 4% next year and 2.7% in 2024.

The central bank raised its key interest rate to 13.25% last week from a record-low 2% in March 2021 and penciled in another hike for August, deepening the most aggressive cycle of monetary tightening among the world's major economies. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Richard Pullin)