Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil keeps 2025 inflation target unchanged from 2024 after string of declines

06/23/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Monetary Council (CMN) on Thursday set the central bank's 2025 inflation target at 3.0%, breaking a string of declines in recent years, as policymakers struggle to curb persistent inflation in Latin America's largest economy.

The CMN is Brazil's highest-ranking economic policy body, comprised of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto and special Treasury Secretary Esteves Colnago.

The 3.0% target, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points on either side, matched the previously defined goal for 2024.

The official inflation target had been set at 4.5% every year from 2005 to 2018, with the government decreasing it by 25 basis points each year starting in 2019, as it sought to keep consumer prices at lower levels in an economy long-plagued by hyperinflation episodes.

Every June, the CMN sets the inflation target for three calendar years ahead and confirms or modifies the targets for previous years.

This year's goal was unchanged at 3.5%, next year's at 3.25% and the following year's at 3%, all with a 1.5 percentage point margin.

The central bank acknowledged that this year's target will probably not be met, after having already been breached in 2021. Inflation hit 11.7% in the 12 months to May, fueled by the commodities shock in the wake of war in Ukraine and changes to consumption patterns triggered by the pandemic.

Central bank chief Campos Neto stressed on Thursday that policymakers are aiming for inflation in 2023 "around" the 3.25% target, but less than 4% in any case, because of uncertainty marking Brazil's inflation path. They currently forecast inflation at 8.8% this year, 4% next year and 2.7% in 2024.

The central bank raised its key interest rate to 13.25% last week from a record-low 2% in March 2021 and penciled in another hike for August, deepening the most aggressive cycle of monetary tightening among the world's major economies. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pFlorida judge finalizes settlement for victims of Surfside condo collapse
RE
05:48pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:47pBrazil keeps 2025 inflation target unchanged from 2024 after string of declines
RE
05:46pCommunications Services Up as Growth Sectors Bounce -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:45pBargain cruises may hurt Carnival margins
RE
05:44pTech Up as Traders Rotate Back Into Hard-Hit Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:42pFinancials Down Amid Dividend Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:39pConsumer Cos Up as Inflation, Recession Fears Moderate -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 97.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.43% to $1.0524 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Polymetal: Business update
2Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings sea..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Booking, Lowe's, Snap, Snowflake, Tesla...
5Petrobras : on Gaspetro sale June 21, 2022

HOT NEWS