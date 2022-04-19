Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil mall chain Aliansce Sonae raises offer for rival BR Malls to create $2.6 billion company

04/19/2022 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of brMalls is displayed on a screen on the floor of Brazil's B3 Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Two of Brazil's biggest shopping mall operators agreed to enter tie-up talks after a revised, higher new bid from Aliansce Sonae convinced BR Malls to create a company worth around 12 billion reais ($2.6 billion).

The board of BR Malls recommended its management engage in talks with Aliansce on Tuesday after it offered a cash payment of 1.25 billion reais and control of the new combined company to BR Malls shareholders. They will own a 55.2% stake, the companies said in securities filings, compared with a 51% stake offered in the previous bid.

Aliansce would add to the cash the equivalent of 6.6 billion reais in 326.34 million shares to pay BR Malls shareholders.

Aliansce said the new offer included a "more favorable exchange ratio for BR Malls' shareholders". The last two Aliansce bids were rejected, but BR Malls had said it would be open to talks if offer terms reflected "fair value".

Under the new offer, BR Malls shareholders would receive 0.3940 Aliansce share for each BR Malls stock, it noted in a securities filing.

Although the offer reduced the cash payment, analysts considered the chances of reaching a deal improved.

"Considering the closing price of April 18, the new offer provides for an approximate 18% increase if compared to the exchange ratio originally proposed on January 4," BR Malls said.

Citigroup analysts Andre Mazini and Renata Cabral said in a note to clients the new offer represents a 13% premium over BR Malls' closing share price on Monday, above the 3.3% premium represented by the previous offer.

"We are now attributing a greater chance of the matter passing than not", the analysts said. BR Malls has a market capitalization of 7.2 billion reais, while Aliansce Sonae has a market capitalization of 5.6 billion reais.

Aliansce and BR Malls have some common shareholders, including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). The Canadian pension fund owns 28.5% of Aliansce and 10.8% of BR Malls.

($1 = 4.6528 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Mark Porter, Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Gabriel Araujo and Tatiana Bautzer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:11aFactbox-U.S. airlines drop mask requirements for passengers, employees
RE
11:10aOmicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC
RE
11:07aBrazil mall chain Aliansce Sonae raises offer for rival BR Malls to create $2.6 billion company
RE
11:06aMacron's polling lead over Le Pen widens ahead of France's Sunday runoff
RE
11:05aGermany appoints administrator for Russian bank VTB's European arm
RE
11:02aEV battery maker Italvolt's CEO to launch company for building gigafactory
RE
11:01aEarnings optimism helps Wall Street shrug off rising yields
RE
10:59aCanada imposes sanctions on Russian president Putin's daughters - statement
RE
10:59aCalling time on QE, central bank asset cull adds new market risks
RE
10:58aEarnings optimism helps Wall Street shrug off rising yields
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptoverse: Gold coins glimmer amid the global gloom
2Analyst recommendations: Costco, Mastercard, Shopify, Tesla, UnitedHeal..
3Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine fall
4LVMH : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5J&J suspends sales forecast for COVID vaccine, cuts profit view

HOT NEWS