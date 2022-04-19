Brazil mall chain Aliansce Sonae raises offer for rival BR Malls to create $2.6 billion company

The board of BR Malls recommended its management engage in talks with Aliansce on Tuesday after it offered a cash payment of 1.25 billion reais and control of the new combined company to BR Malls shareholders. They will own a 55.2% stake, the companies said in securities filings, compared with a 51% stake offered in the previous bid.

Aliansce would add to the cash the equivalent of 6.6 billion reais in 326.34 million shares to pay BR Malls shareholders.

Aliansce said the new offer included a "more favorable exchange ratio for BR Malls' shareholders". The last two Aliansce bids were rejected, but BR Malls had said it would be open to talks if offer terms reflected "fair value".

Under the new offer, BR Malls shareholders would receive 0.3940 Aliansce share for each BR Malls stock, it noted in a securities filing.

Although the offer reduced the cash payment, analysts considered the chances of reaching a deal improved.

"Considering the closing price of April 18, the new offer provides for an approximate 18% increase if compared to the exchange ratio originally proposed on January 4," BR Malls said.

Citigroup analysts Andre Mazini and Renata Cabral said in a note to clients the new offer represents a 13% premium over BR Malls' closing share price on Monday, above the 3.3% premium represented by the previous offer.

"We are now attributing a greater chance of the matter passing than not", the analysts said. BR Malls has a market capitalization of 7.2 billion reais, while Aliansce Sonae has a market capitalization of 5.6 billion reais.

Aliansce and BR Malls have some common shareholders, including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). The Canadian pension fund owns 28.5% of Aliansce and 10.8% of BR Malls.

($1 = 4.6528 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Mark Porter, Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

