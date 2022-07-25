Brazil may export corn to China in the second half -minister
07/25/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Marcos Montes, Brazilian agriculture minister, said on Monday Brazilian and Chinese officials are re-discussing a protocol aimed at allowing Brazilian corn to be shipped to China sooner than initially intended.
Montes said the protocol is being re-discussed to allow Brazilian corn to be shipped to China in the second half of the year, and not only next year, as Brazil is harvesting a bumper second corn crop.