Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Brazil minister denies knowledge of plan to raise inflation target

02/09/2023 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Thursday he was unaware of any discussion within the government about raising the inflation target despite media reports that the move was under consideration.

"In the meetings and contacts I have had with the central bank governor, at no time was this topic brought up to me," Padilha told journalists after a meeting in Congress. His role involves presenting the government's agenda to Congress and other bodies including the central bank.

Brazilian news website Metropoles and Bloomberg cited unidentified sources as saying an early review of the inflation target and an increase were under discussion. Metropoles said the 2023 inflation objective could rise to 3.5% from 3.25%.

Markets reacted with a 1.5% weakening of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar, while the yield curve showed an increase in the short and long terms.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticized the 13.75% benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank, as too high.

According to a government source, central bank governor Roberto Campo Neto indicated that he is open to a debate on changing the inflation target, but there had been no official conversation on the matter. The source asked not to be named because talks are preliminary.

Supporters of this move argue that raising the inflation target would require less monetary tightening and sustain economic activity.

Critics said that a higher target could stoke expectations for even greater inflation and hinder the central bank's achieving the new objectives.

According to a weekly central bank survey, private economists expect inflation at 5.78% this year and 3.93% in 2024, far from the 3.25% and 3.0% official goals, respectively.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.06% 0.69343 Delayed Quote.2.23%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.211 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (CAD/BRL) 0.03% 3.933 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.74308 Delayed Quote.1.17%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 2.05% 5.682 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.0734 Delayed Quote.0.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012123 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.6319 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
US DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (USD/BRL) 1.82% 5.2911 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pExclusive-Under U.S. pressure, Lula delays Brazil docking of Iran warships -sources
RE
05:49pBrazil minister denies knowledge of plan to raise inflation target
RE
05:47pMissouri decides not to ban unsupervised minors from carrying guns on public property
RE
05:43pRepublican states sue Biden administration over new pistol brace rules
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 96.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.0743 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.40% to $1.2121 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.08% to 131.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 8.72% to $0.082 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pU.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
2Alphabet A : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Chinese AI-Related Stocks Slump After State-Media Warning
4British American Tobacco profit up in 2022 amid challenges
5Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergie..

HOT NEWS