Brazil ministry seeks limits on Compass-Gaspetro deal

11/16/2021 | 05:27pm EST
Brazil's ministry of mines and energy is advising competition watchdog CADE to limit Compass Gas' share of the natural gas distribution market should it win regulatory approval to acquire competitor Gaspetro.

The deal would boost Compass's share of Brazil's gas distribution market to more than 76pc from 22pc, giving it "elevated influence in the natural gas acquisition decision in the upstream market," according to a 60-page technical report sent to CADE by the monitoring committee of the natural gas market opening (CMGN), headed by the gas department at the ministry of mines and energy. The report urges CADE to impose remedies limiting Compass to no more than 30pc of total distributor's gas demand in the wholesale gas market, including the company's current position.

Compass, the natural gas subsidiary of Brazilian energy and logistics conglomerate Cosan, agreed in July to acquire a 51pc stake in gas distribution holding company Gaspetro from state-controlled Petrobras for R2.03bn ($397mn). The planned transaction is another step towards Petrobras' antitrust-mandated withdrawal from gas distribution and transport.

Approving the merger without remedies would imply that Compass would be able to impose market conditions on gas producers, potentially decreasing competition and investments upstream, said the CMGN.

"With few participants in the wholesale natural gas market, there would be great incentives to increase coordination in this market as a result of the operation under analysis," according to the CMGN report. "This could inhibit the entry of new natural gas suppliers, further jeopardizing competition in the upstream market."

The deal also may cause horizontal concentration in the upstream market, as the same company would own gas distribution companies in different states and be able to integrate those markets and coordinate commercial strategies, decreasing competition for gas buyers, according to the report.

The deal also poses concerns about vertical integration, as Compass is already a large gas distributor and also is aiming to participate "at several links of the production chain," including gas trading, processing, importing and LNG regasification, as well as power generation, the report said.

Without preventive measures to avoid concentration, "there could potentially be several injuries for the establishment of a competitive environment" in the gas industry, CMGN said.

By Flávia Pierry

Argus Media Limited published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS