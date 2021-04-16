Brazil needs $10 bln/year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050, minister says

BRASILIA, April 16 - Brazil's environment
minister, Ricardo Salles, told Reuters on Friday that Brazil
would need to receive $10 billion annually in foreign aid in
order to reach economy-wide net zero carbon emissions by 2050,
instead of 2060 as currently planned.
Salles said he does not expect a foreign aid deal to be
announced at next week's U.S. Earth Day summit despite
high-level talks between Brazil and the United States in recent
weeks.
