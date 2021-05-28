Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil on drought alert, faces worst dry spell in 91 years

05/28/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's government agencies warned of droughts this week as the country faces its worst dry spell in 91 years, increasing fears of energy rationing, hitting hydroelectric power generation and agriculture while raising the risk of Amazon fires.

Late on Thursday, the Electricity Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE), which is linked to Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry, recommended that the water regulator ANA recognize a state of "water scarcity," after a prolonged drought hit Central and Southern parts of Brazil along the Paraná river basin.

Separately, a weather monitoring agency linked to the Agriculture Ministry issued its first "emergency drought alert" for June to September, saying rains are likely to remain scarce in five Brazilian states during that period.

The lack of rain across much of Brazil has negative implications for grain cultivation, livestock and electricity generation, as Brazil relies heavily on hydro dams for its power. The dry weather could lead to severe fires in the Amazon rainforest and Pantanal wetlands, scientists said.

The CMSE said the lack of rain makes it important to relax restrictions on some hydroelectric plants to allow greater energy generation or more storage in certain regions. That will require difficult talks with politicians, the ANA and environmental protection agency Ibama.

"Energy rationing is not envisaged, but if there is no relaxing of restrictions, there is no other way," said a source with knowledge of the situation.

Drier-than-normal weather has hurt production of sugar and coffee in Brazil, the world's largest supplier of those products, pushing up futures prices for the commodities.

Coffee futures touched a fresh 4-1/2 year high on Friday with traders worried that critical soil moisture in Minas Gerais could affect the 2022 coffee crop as well.

The Mines and Energy Ministry said dry conditions will persist in coming months, particularly in the Southeast and Center West regions. (Reporting by Roberto Samora, Ana Mano in São Paulo; Additional reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Richard Chang and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pU.S. dollar net short position hits largest since late February - CFTC, Reuters data
RE
03:52pBrazil on drought alert, faces worst dry spell in 91 years
RE
03:48pWejo to go public; deal values auto data startup at $800 mln -sources
RE
03:48pOther investors in deal include general motors co and palantir technologies -sources
RE
03:48pWejo to get $230 mln from spac; $100 mln from other investors -sources
RE
03:48pDeal will value wejo at $800 mln including debt and is expected to close in second half -sources
RE
03:48pAuto data startup wejo to go public through reverse merger with blank-check company virtuoso acquisition corp -sources
RE
03:47pBANK OF JAMAICA  : BOJ Press Release RE Bursary Initiative
PU
03:45pBrent ends at two-year high as demand outlook counters supply fears
RE
03:44pNo alcohol on plane for Southwest Airlines passengers till end of July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gives up gains for week as markets digest economic data
2PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Buy rating from Barclays
3EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares at record high on gains in financials, U.S. spending plan
4LA DORIA S.P.A. : LA DORIA (LD) : Looking ahead with confidence
5Pent-up demand, shortages fuel U.S. inflation

HOT NEWS