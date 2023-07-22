BAMBOLIM, India, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil plans to boost exports of renewable energy to neighbours including Venezuela, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira told Reuters on the sidelines of a G20 meeting.

Silveira said Brazil was also investing $60 billion over the next year to upgrade its domestic transmission infrastructure in a bid to connect wind and solar power generators in the northeast to the south.

"The objective of President Lula is to have a socio-economic integrational equilibrium in South America," Silveira said in an interview this week, referring to Brazil's leader, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Regional interconnections with neighbouring countries were helping Brazil manage the variability of their renewable resources, he said.

"The hydropower that would have otherwise been spillage were exported to Argentina and Uruguay, that were in need of this energy."

Silveira said Brazil's goal of regional integration was not limited to electricity and included natural gas.

"We have the interconnection of electricity, but we are now studying the connection of gas with Argentina," he said. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Robert Birsel)