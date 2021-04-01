Brazil posts $1.5 bln trade surplus in March, smaller than expected

BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.5 billion in March, figures showed on Thursday, less than half the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a $3.1 bln surplus and also sharply down from the $3.6 bln surplus registered in the same month last year.

Exports in March totaled $24.5 bln and imports were $23.0 bln, the ministry said, adding that total trade flows of $47.5 bln in the month were up almost 40% from a year earlier.

These figures mean Brazil's trade surplus in the first quarter of the year totaled $1.6 bln, sharply down from the $4.5 bln surplus a year ago as import growth outpaced export growth.

Exports in the January-March period totaled $55.6 bln, up 17% on the year, while total imports of $54 bln were 25% higher than a year ago, Economy Ministry figures showed.

With the exchange rate having slumped 30% last year and already down 8% in the first three months of this year, net trade is expected to make a positive contribution to economic growth this year.

The central bank last week revised up its 2021 trade surplus forecast to $70 bln from $53 bln, which would be an annual record. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)