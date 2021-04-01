Brazil posts $1.5 bln trade surplus in March, smaller than expected

BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus
of $1.5 billion in March, figures showed on Thursday, less than
half the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a $3.1 bln
surplus and also sharply down from the $3.6 bln surplus
registered in the same month last year.
Exports in March totaled $24.5 bln and imports were $23.0
bln, the ministry said, adding that total trade flows of $47.5
bln in the month were up almost 40% from a year earlier.
These figures mean Brazil's trade surplus in the first
quarter of the year totaled $1.6 bln, sharply down from the $4.5
bln surplus a year ago as import growth outpaced export growth.
Exports in the January-March period totaled $55.6 bln, up
17% on the year, while total imports of $54 bln were 25% higher
than a year ago, Economy Ministry figures showed.
With the exchange rate having slumped 30% last year and
already down 8% in the first three months of this year, net
trade is expected to make a positive contribution to economic
growth this year.
The central bank last week revised up its 2021 trade surplus
forecast to $70 bln from $53 bln, which would be an annual
record.
