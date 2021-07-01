Brazil posts $10.4 bln trade surplus in June - ministry

BRASILIA, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a $10.4 billion trade surplus in June, figures showed on Thursday, close to the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a $10.7 billion surplus and up sharply from a $6.5 billion surplus in the same month last year.

Exports in June totaled $28.1 billion and imports were $17.7 billion, the ministry said. That brings the trade surplus in the first half of the year to $37.5 billion, up 68% from the $22.3 billion surplus registered in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Isabel Versiani and Jamie McGeever)