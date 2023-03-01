Brazil posts lower than expected trade balance in February

The trade surplus of $2.8 billion was lower than the $3.1 billion estimated by economists in a Reuters poll.

The Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services said exports totaled $20.6 billion in February, down 7.7% from the previous year, mainly due to a 12.3% decrease in sales volume, while prices declined 0.8%.

The ministry highlighted a 67.9% drop in exported crude oil to $1.2 billion. Sales of coffee and beef declined 44.3% and 27%, respectively.

Imports fell 0.9% from February 2022 to $17.7 billion.

