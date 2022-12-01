Brazil posts record trade surplus for November boosted by sales to China

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a record trade
surplus for November, official data showed on Thursday, driven
by booming exports, with emphasis on sales to China.
According to the Economy Ministry, the trade surplus reached
$6.7 billion in November, beating a $5 billion surplus expected
by economists in a Reuters poll.
This was the strongest result for the month in the series
starting in 1989.
Exports jumped 30.5% over the same month in 2021, to
$28.2 billion.
They were helped by a 35.6% increase in sales to China,
which ensured a 0.2% year-to-date growth in exports to the Asian
giant, reversing the 1.8% drop seen in the Jan-Oct period, said
Herlon Brandao, undersecretary of intelligence and foreign trade
statistics.
Brazil's main trade partner, China was expecting to see
in November the first shipments of Brazilian corn since a new
bilateral trade protocol entered into force.
According to data from the ministry, total corn exports rose
222.3% in November from the same month last year. Oil sales also
posted a strong 124.9% expansion in the period, while sugar
exports rose 69.8%.
In contrast, Brazilian imports were down 5.5% over
November 2021, totaling $21.5 billion.
Year-to-date, the trade balance surplus reached $58 billion,
up from $57.4 billion in the same period last year.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Editing by Alistair Bell)