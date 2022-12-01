Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Brazil posts record trade surplus for November boosted by sales to China

12/01/2022 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a record trade surplus for November, official data showed on Thursday, driven by booming exports, with emphasis on sales to China.

According to the Economy Ministry, the trade surplus reached $6.7 billion in November, beating a $5 billion surplus expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

This was the strongest result for the month in the series starting in 1989.

Exports jumped 30.5% over the same month in 2021, to $28.2 billion.

They were helped by a 35.6% increase in sales to China, which ensured a 0.2% year-to-date growth in exports to the Asian giant, reversing the 1.8% drop seen in the Jan-Oct period, said Herlon Brandao, undersecretary of intelligence and foreign trade statistics.

Brazil's main trade partner, China was expecting to see in November the first shipments of Brazilian corn since a new bilateral trade protocol entered into force.

According to data from the ministry, total corn exports rose 222.3% in November from the same month last year. Oil sales also posted a strong 124.9% expansion in the period, while sugar exports rose 69.8%.

In contrast, Brazilian imports were down 5.5% over November 2021, totaling $21.5 billion.

Year-to-date, the trade balance surplus reached $58 billion, up from $57.4 billion in the same period last year. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.27% 86.91 Delayed Quote.9.01%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.86% 660 End-of-day quote.11.59%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.36% 5.4697 Delayed Quote.-14.04%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.09% 544.6852 Real-time Quote.12.43%
WTI 0.71% 81.268 Delayed Quote.4.48%
Latest news "Economy"
02:37pTwitter offers advertisers incentives after many marketers left platform - WSJ
RE
02:34pBrazil posts record trade surplus for November boosted by sales to China
RE
02:34pCuba slams U.S. rejection of undersea telecoms connection to island
RE
02:30pChicago Fed hires Austan Goolsbee as new chief as Evans prepares to exit
RE
02:30pCuba slams U.S. rejection of undersea telecoms connection to island
RE
02:28pWall Street mixed; Dow pressured by selloff in Salesforce shares
RE
02:27pFactbox-Crypto companies crash into bankruptcy
RE
02:26pBiden says he has no plans to contact Putin, prepared to talk about ending Ukraine war
RE
02:22pTwitter Offers Advertisers Generous Incentives After Many Marketers Left Platform - WSJ
RE
02:22pTwitter offers advertisers generous incentives after many market…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
2Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
3Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
4SAP and Salzgitter AG: Pioneers charting the course to green steel
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

HOT NEWS