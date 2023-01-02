Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Brazil posts record trade surplus of $62.3 billion in 2022

01/02/2023 | 03:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cranes are seen in the distance during a workers' strike at Latin America's biggest container port in Santos

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil posted a $62.3 billion trade surplus in 2022, official data showed on Monday, a record in the series started in 1989.

In December, the trade surplus was $4.8 billion, said the Development, Industry, Trade and Services ministry. That exceeded the $3 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll with economists.

The 2022 result were above the most recent expectations of the Jair Bolsonaro government, which in October had projected a trade surplus of $55.4 billion.

Total exports for the year also reached a record high of $335 billion, a 19.3% growth, helped by a boost in prices in the agriculture and livestock sector.

Imports, meanwhile, jumped 24.3% and were also record-breaking, at $272.7 billion.

Both ends of the trade flow were affected by a sharp increase in prices, which rose much higher than the volume of commercial transactions: 13.6% on average for exports and 23.4% in imports.

Higher prices of certain commodities also favored the country's exports, as in the case of soybeans, which had a 20.8% increase in the value of exports in 2022, to $46.7 billion.

The value of crude oil shipments grew 39.5% to $42.7 billion.

Iron ore and concentrates exports, meanwhile, fell 35.3% in value to $28.9 billion, amid lower demand from China, whose economy slowed in 2022 as strict COVID-19 control measures affected activity.

In December alone, exports grew 14% compared with the previous year, to $26.6 billion. Imports reached $21.9 billion, or 12% above the last month of 2021.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Isabel Versiani; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.77% 85.95 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.84% 5.7154 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.14% 183.55 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.98% 439.8771 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.51% 605.0614 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.10% 478.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WTI 0.00% 80.492 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
03:31pBrazil's Lula says he received letter from China's Xi on further cooperation
RE
03:11pBrazil posts record trade surplus of $62.3 billion in 2022
RE
03:03pZelenskiy: Russia plans protracted drone campaign to 'exhaust' Ukraine
RE
02:55pU.S. FAA slows air traffic over Florida due to computer problem
RE
02:32pKevin McCarthy struggles for top spot in new Republican-led U.S. Congress
RE
02:27pWinklevoss says crypto broker Genesis negotiating in bad faith
RE
02:05pIndia raises windfall tax on crude, diesel, aviation fuel
RE
01:38pViolent protests in Bolivia after governor's arrest
RE
01:35pBolivia farm region blocks borders, grain transport as protests lead to clashes
RE
01:21pBelgium to test wastewater on airliners from COVID-hit China
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks buoyant while darker forecasts gather on the horizon
2Tesla's quarterly deliveries miss estimates
3SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
4France's InVivo to buy one of the world's oldest malthouses in Belgium
5European shares rise in first trading session of 2023

HOT NEWS