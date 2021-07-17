Brazil power operator asks for maintenance delays amid drought

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's national power
grid operator (ONS) has asked electricity generators to postpone
maintenance and technical work for as long as possible to help
avoid worsening the energy crisis stemming from the country's
worst drought in almost a century.
ONS Director General Luiz Carlos Ciocchi told Reuters on
Saturday the situation was worrying but under control, and
insisted there was no risk of energy rationing.
The ONS in recent days asked power generators to put off any
maintenance or stoppages until at least the beginning of the
rainy season around November, Ciocchi said.
"This kind of request and negotiation (with power
generators) is quite common. It is to be expected."
Severe drought is disrupting hydroelectric dams, the main
source of power generation in Brazil. Hydro dams have reported
the lowest water inflows in more than 90 years amid the drought,
pushing up prices and boosting broader inflation rates.
Ciocchi insisted that this was not a prelude to rationing.
"The drought situation remains worrying, but under control
and in line with the preventive measures already taken," he
said.
To tackle the crisis, Brazil has increased thermal power
generation and imported more energy from neighboring Argentina
and Uruguay.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jamie McGeever;
Editing by Daniel Wallis and Richard Chang)