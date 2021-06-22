Brazil prosecutors probe price, intermediary on Bharat vaccine deal

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors
have opened an investigation into a contract worth 1.6 billion
reais ($320 million) for 20 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine
made by India's Bharat Biotech, according to a document seen by
Reuters on Tuesday.
The prosecutor-general's office (PGR) cited comparatively
high prices, speedy talks and pending regulatory approvals as
red flags for the Bharat contract signed in February, before
similar deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson
.
Bharat did not immediately respond to a request for comment
outside of business hours in India.
The Bharat contract has also drawn scrutiny from a Brazilian
Senate inquiry, which called for testimony on Wednesday from the
head of Precisa Medicamentos, Bharat's intermediary in Brasilia.
Justifying the preliminary probe, prosecutors flagged in a
document dated June 16 that Precisa's partners include Global
Saude, a company accused of selling but not delivering medicine
to the Health Ministry in a case under investigation by police.
Precisa and Global did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Prosecutors questioned why the Health Ministry had agreed to
buy the Bharat vaccine, which had not cleared regulatory
hurdles, for around $15 per dose: significantly more than what
it paid for Pfizer's vaccine, which had regulatory approval.
"The history of irregularities involving partners at Precisa
and the elevated price paid for the doses under contract ...
require deep investigation in both civil and criminal aspects,"
wrote prosecutors.
In a separate document seen by Reuters, Senate investigators
cited testimony from an unnamed public servant describing
"abnormal pressures" from senior Health Ministry officials to
reach a deal for the Bharat vaccine, branded Covaxin.
In March, Brazilian health regulator Anvisa rejected a
request from the government to import doses of Covaxin, citing
concerns about Bharat's manufacturing standards as well as a
lack of safety data and other documentation.
($1 = 5.0043 reais)
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito
Additional reporing by Anthony Boadle
Editing by Brad Haynes and Jonathan Oatis)