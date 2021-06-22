Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil prosecutors probe price, intermediary on Bharat vaccine deal

06/22/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into a contract worth 1.6 billion reais ($320 million) for 20 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by India's Bharat Biotech, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The prosecutor-general's office (PGR) cited comparatively high prices, speedy talks and pending regulatory approvals as red flags for the Bharat contract signed in February, before similar deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson .

Bharat did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours in India.

The Bharat contract has also drawn scrutiny from a Brazilian Senate inquiry, which called for testimony on Wednesday from the head of Precisa Medicamentos, Bharat's intermediary in Brasilia.

Justifying the preliminary probe, prosecutors flagged in a document dated June 16 that Precisa's partners include Global Saude, a company accused of selling but not delivering medicine to the Health Ministry in a case under investigation by police.

Precisa and Global did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors questioned why the Health Ministry had agreed to buy the Bharat vaccine, which had not cleared regulatory hurdles, for around $15 per dose: significantly more than what it paid for Pfizer's vaccine, which had regulatory approval.

"The history of irregularities involving partners at Precisa and the elevated price paid for the doses under contract ... require deep investigation in both civil and criminal aspects," wrote prosecutors.

In a separate document seen by Reuters, Senate investigators cited testimony from an unnamed public servant describing "abnormal pressures" from senior Health Ministry officials to reach a deal for the Bharat vaccine, branded Covaxin.

In March, Brazilian health regulator Anvisa rejected a request from the government to import doses of Covaxin, citing concerns about Bharat's manufacturing standards as well as a lack of safety data and other documentation. ($1 = 5.0043 reais) (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Additional reporing by Anthony Boadle Editing by Brad Haynes and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pChina's Full Truck Alliance opens up 18%, valued at over $24 bln in market debut
RE
01:32pU.S. Fed bank stress tests pave way for stock buyback, dividend bonanza
RE
01:23pBrazil's Copersucar says 'nothing concrete' in Alvean approach
RE
01:21pRussia-focused gold miner Nordgold postpones London IPO
RE
01:19pFed's Daly says could get to taper threshold late this year
RE
01:19pBANK OF CANADA  : Measuring and Evaluating Strategic Communications at the Bank of Canada
PU
01:18pAdlumin Announces Membership with the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI)
BU
01:11pBrazil prosecutors probe price, intermediary on Bharat vaccine deal
RE
01:10pChina Rescue Dogs Requests Exemption from CDC’s Suspension on Imported Dogs
SE
01:07pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : training program to strengthen African countries' access to Green Climate Fund financing for sustainable energy projects
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Even after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals
4EURO STOXX 50 : European shares propped up by commodities, Powell speech in focus
5AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Bitcoin drops below $30,000 as relentless Ch..

HOT NEWS