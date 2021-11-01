Brazil ramps up climate target to cut emissions 50% by 2030

GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil said it was raising its
climate commitments on Monday at the start of the COP26 summit https://www.reuters.com/business/cop,
marking a change of tone after more than two years of soaring
deforestation under President Jair Bolsonaro.
Speaking by live video link, Brazil's Environment Minister
Joaquim Pereira Leite said on Monday the country would cut its
greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, compared to a previous
commitment to reduce emissions by 43% over that period.
The reductions are calculated against emissions levels in
2005.
That baseline was retroactively revised down last year,
making it easier for Brazil's targets to be met. Advocacy group
Climate Observatory said that a 50% reduction was still weaker
than the 43% commitment using the pre-Bolsonaro baseline,
meaning Brazil had not in reality increased its ambition.
In a pre-recorded video shown at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland,
President Jair Bolsonaro said he had authorized Pereira Leite to
submit new climate targets at the summit.
"We will act responsibly and search for real solutions for
an urgent transition," Bolsonaro said.
"I reaffirm my message to all who participate in COP26 and
the Brazilian people: Brazil is part of the solution to overcome
this global problem."
Pereira Leite also said that Brazil would formalize a
commitment to become "climate neutral" by 2050 during COP26, a
promise first made by Bolsonaro in April.
The Glasgow talks aim to keep alive a target of capping
global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above
pre-industrial levels - a level scientists say would avoid its
most destructive consequences.
To do that, it needs more ambitious pledges from national
governments.
Brazil's greenhouse gas https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazils-greenhouse-gas-emissions-rose-95-2020-with-amazon-deforestation-study-2021-10-28
emissions rose 9.5% in 2020, a study released last week
sponsored by Climate Observatory found. Deforestation, which hit
a 12-year high in Brazil's Amazon rainforest in 2020, is the
biggest source of Brazil's emissions.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Additional reporting by Lisandra
Paraguassu in Brasilia; editing by Barbara Lewis)