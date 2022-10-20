Brazil's 2022/23 coffee crop 60% sold by Oct. 18, says report

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian coffee farmers sold 60% of this year's crop by Oct. 18, a much slower selling pace than seen at this time last year (68%), but a bit ahead of the long-term average (58%) for the period, consultancy Safras & Mercado said in a report on Thursday.

Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach said in the report that selling improved a bit in the Brazilian physical market, despite the fall in coffee prices in New York, as farmers, who need to make cash to pay for the recently finished harvest, sold some volumes.

But he said many producers remain cautious about selling higher amounts due to a weaker crop. Buyers, he added, are not aggressive enough in their offers as well.

Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday to their lowest level in nearly 13 months. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Marguerita Choy)