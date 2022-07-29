Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News Economy & Forex 
Economy Currencies & Forex

Brazil's Abiove welcomes agreement to export soymeal to China

07/29/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
A lone tree is seen on a land prepared for the planting of soybeans, in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian oilseeds crushers group Abiove on Friday welcomed an agreement between Brasilia and Beijing to allow soybean meal exports from Brazil to China.

Abiove said in a statement, however, that it is still necessary "to understand the procedures for accreditation of the crushing plants," which seems to be a requirement for actual deals and shipments to take place.

The Brazilian government confirmed that China opened its market to soybean meal produced in the South American country, adding shipments would begin when certain bureaucratic hurdles are removed.

The trade group, which represents companies like U.S.-based Cargill and China's Cofco, said the soymeal agreement is an important step towards greater diversification of the sector's exports.

Brazil exports mainly soybeans, and now has the prospect of also selling more soymeal and soy protein concentrate (SPC), which is used to feed livestock.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS