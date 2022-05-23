Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's Air Force to cut Embraer order to 15 aircraft -report

05/23/2022 | 03:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -The Brazilian Air Force has decided to cut its order for Embraer SA's KB-390 military cargo planes to 15 aircraft from 22 previously, according to a report from local newspaper O Globo on Monday.

Lieutenant-Brigadier General Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior said the Air Force will further reduce its order due to budget unpredictability, according to the report.

"We can't afford it in the short term," O Globo quoted him as saying.

The Air Force had said in November it would unilaterally cut its original 28-aircraft order to 15, but in February had reached a deal with Embraer to reduce it to 22 planes.

Embraer said in a statement regarding the matter that it has a contract with the Brazilian Air Force to supply it with 22 aircraft, while the Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Peter Frontini; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pWall Street rallies to higher close boosted by banks, big tech
RE
03:57pPowell sworn in to second four-year term as Fed chief
RE
03:55pWorkers at 'Call of Duty' creator Activision Blizzard vote to join union
RE
03:54pU.S. warns companies of 'reputational risks' of doing business in Sudan
RE
03:47pTurkey's Erdogan says Greek PM Mitsotakis 'no longer exists' for him
RE
03:46pBrazil's Air Force to cut Embraer order to 15 aircraft -report
RE
03:45p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.065% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.857% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.622% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44pU.S. health officials releasing some Jynneos vaccine doses for monkeypox - CDC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
2Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
3Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
4Analyst recommandations: AbbVie, Amgen, Caterpillar, HP, Nike...
5Financials, commodity stocks boost UK's FTSE 100

HOT NEWS