Brazil's BRF raises $1 bln in discounted share sale

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA
said on Wednesday it had priced its share offering at
20.00 reais per share, a 7.5% discount to Tuesday's closing
price, raising 5.4 billion reais ($1 billion).
BRF, a major poultry and pork processor, said in a
securities filing it would use the proceeds to boost its capital
structure, expand activities and make strategic investments.
The offering was comprised of 270 million new shares and
raised BRF's total share capital to 13.05 billion reais, the
company said, adding an overallotment of 54 million shares - or
20% of the original offering - was not sold.
BRF counts meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA,
pension funds Petros and Previ, and asset manager Kapitalo
Investimentos among its largest shareholders.
Local media reported earlier in the week that only Petros
refrained from buying stock during the share sale.
When the offering was first announced in December, market
players speculated that Marfrig could acquire a controlling
stake in the company without the risk of triggering a poison
pill to block such a move, but its shareholders ended up
approving it to only take part in the offering within the "limit
of its stake in BRF's capital."
Investment banks Citigroup, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Itau
BBA, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Safra, Santander Brasil, Bank
of America, Credit Suisse and UBS BB managed the offering.
($1 = 5.2655 reais)
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens and
Mark Potter)