Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's BRF raises $1 bln in discounted share sale

02/02/2022 | 06:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Wednesday it had priced its share offering at 20.00 reais per share, a 7.5% discount to Tuesday's closing price, raising 5.4 billion reais ($1 billion).

BRF, a major poultry and pork processor, said in a securities filing it would use the proceeds to boost its capital structure, expand activities and make strategic investments.

The offering was comprised of 270 million new shares and raised BRF's total share capital to 13.05 billion reais, the company said, adding an overallotment of 54 million shares - or 20% of the original offering - was not sold.

BRF counts meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA, pension funds Petros and Previ, and asset manager Kapitalo Investimentos among its largest shareholders.

Local media reported earlier in the week that only Petros refrained from buying stock during the share sale.

When the offering was first announced in December, market players speculated that Marfrig could acquire a controlling stake in the company without the risk of triggering a poison pill to block such a move, but its shareholders ended up approving it to only take part in the offering within the "limit of its stake in BRF's capital."

Investment banks Citigroup, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Itau BBA, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Safra, Santander Brasil, Bank of America, Credit Suisse and UBS BB managed the offering.

($1 = 5.2655 reais) (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. -0.67% 14.84 Delayed Quote.14.58%
BRF S.A. -3.13% 21.63 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
CITIGROUP INC. 2.21% 66.56 Delayed Quote.10.22%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.52% 8.918 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. -0.76% 22.31 Delayed Quote.1.36%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.38% 103.95 Delayed Quote.5.90%
UBS GROUP AG 1.73% 18.8 Delayed Quote.12.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:42aMeta in focus after strong report by Alphabet boosts confidence
RE
06:40aGerman government bond yields rise as euro zone inflation hits record
RE
06:37aGold holds near key level on support from weaker dollar
RE
06:36aHomebuilder DR Horton first-quarter profit jumps
RE
06:36aBrazil's BRF raises $1 bln in discounted share sale
RE
06:36aSix killed in failed coup in Guinea-Bissau, president sees link to drugs
RE
06:35aSouth Africa's Metier Private Equity to merge with Catalyst
RE
06:33aAzerion NV lists in Amsterdam after SPAC deal, valued at over $1.8 billion
RE
06:32aMali says it has defaulted on bonds, blames sanctions
RE
06:29aMali says it has defaulted on bonds, blames sanctions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
3How to invest for inflationary times
4Sony lifts forecast as 'Spider-Man' propels quarterly profit
5Strong year end: TeamViewer records 19% billings growth and announces s..

HOT NEWS