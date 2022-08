Biolab's Canadian subsidiary acquired the company, which has sales and marketing infrastructure as well as brands including Swiss Naturals, Salinex, Esoph, and Myoflex.

The deal value was not disclosed. Biolab CEO Cleiton Castro Marques said in the statement the acquisition streghtens the Brazilian company's international activities. Exzell maintains a portfolio focused primarily on gastroenterology, dermatology, vitamins, and supplements.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Barbara Lewis)