Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula competing rallies a preview of presidential campaign

05/01/2022 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Supporters of Brazilian President Bolsonaro hold a demonstration

By Eduardo Simões and Lisandra Paraguassu

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his main rival, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, staged competing rallies on Sunday that were expected to become previews of their campaigns for presidential elections in October.

Supporters of Bolsonaro had called during the week protests against the Supreme Court, after he pardoned a congressman sentenced to eight years in prison for threatening judges.

The pardoned congressman, Daniel Silveira, said in a rally in Niteroi, in Rio de Janeiro state, that his arrest last year was "unconstitutional."

Silveira thanked fellow congressmen that helped him during his months in prison last year. He was freed in November, but the Supreme Court last month sentenced him to more than eight years of jail. Bolsonaro decided to pardon him.

Bolsonaro went to a rally protesting against the Supreme Court in Brasilia on Sunday. In a video stream from one of his social media accounts, Bolsonaro said the demonstrations were "pacific, to defend the constitution, democracy and freedom."

In Sao Paulo, there were simultaneous demonstrations to support the president and Lula.

In a 15-minute speech, Lula promised to supporters, including many union leaders, that he would "resume negotiations to get workers rights respected again" if elected. Lula said he was speaking before becoming an official candidate, with the announcement expected for May 7.

The former president cited the recent U.N. human rights committee finding that Brazil graft investigators violated due

process in bringing a case against Lula that led to his imprisonment and barred him from running for office in 2018.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Lisandra Paraguassu, additional reporting by Sergio Queiroz and Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:20pUN chief calls for debt relief, post-COVID investment on W. Africa trip
RE
04:14pRussia's lavrov says russian soldiers will not be conditioned by…
RE
04:11pRussia's lavrov says under gas for roubles scheme nothing change…
RE
04:10pRussia's lavrov says west has "stolen" russian money through san…
RE
04:09pRussia's lavrov says we only want to guarantee the security of p…
RE
04:08pRussia's lavrov says zelenskiy can promote peace if he stops giv…
RE
04:01pRussia has never halted efforts to avoid nuclear war-Lavrov
RE
04:01pRussia's lavrov says us has fomented ukriainian hostility to rus…
RE
03:57pRussia's lavrov says some declarations of italian politicians ha…
RE
03:57pRussia's lavrov says italy is in the front line in initiatives a…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Rocky stock market faces Fed test with eyes on tight..
2Russia should expropriate West's assets over 'theft' of Russian money -..
3Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources
4Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers
5Chip consortium ISMC to set up $3 billion plant in India's Karnataka

HOT NEWS