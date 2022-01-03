Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's Bolsonaro Taken to Hospital for Possible Abdominal Obstruction

01/03/2022 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in the abdomen by a deranged attacker while campaigning for the presidency in 2018, was taken to a hospital Monday morning after complaining of abdominal discomfort, according to a statement from Brazil's presidential palace.

Mr. Bolsonaro was taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo for examination, the statement said. Mr. Bolsonaro had been vacationing in the coastal Brazilian state of Santa Catarina when he began to feel the discomfort, according to local news reports.

Mr. Bolsonaro showed symptoms of a possible abdominal obstruction, is in stable condition, and is undergoing treatment, according to a statement from the Vila Nova Star Hospital. It isn't known when he might be released, the statement said.

The president has undergone multiple surgeries related to the stabbing, and in July of last year he was admitted to the same hospital for an abdominal obstruction. In that instance, he was released four days later without undergoing surgery.

The right-wing former army captain, who defeated a protege of former left-wing President Luiz Inacio da Silva in 2018 to win Brazil's highest office, faces an uphill battle for re-election in the presidential elections in October of this year.

He trails Mr. da Silva, who was jailed in 2018 after a conviction on corruption charges and was later released, by significant margins in recent opinion polls.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 0805ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED 3.42% 318.7 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.16% 6.3537 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NOVA LTD. 1.98% 146.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25aOpec meeting votes to appoint kuwaiti candidate haitham al ghais as its new secretary general - opec+ source
RE
08:23aIndia vaccinates 3.8 million teens in new COVID-19 inoculation push
RE
08:21aTurkish inflation soars to 36%, highest in Erdogan era
RE
08:16aIndonesia miners seek solution as coal export ban rattles sector
RE
08:16aJefferies asks employees to work remotely until end of January - CEO
RE
08:12aS&P futures near record high in bright start to new year
RE
08:10aUK's Johnson will 'continue on same path' in tackling COVID
RE
08:05aBrazil's Bolsonaro Taken to Hospital for Possible Abdominal Obstruction
DJ
08:00aIndia expects exports to hit $400 billion in 2021/22 - minister
RE
07:58aPassengers leave COVID-hit cruise ship after 5 days stuck in Lisbon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sprightly European stocks greet new year by hitting record high
2European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
3Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -P..
4BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
5Algeria's Sonatrach prepares to resume oil operations in Libya

HOT NEWS