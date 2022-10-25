Brazil's Bolsonaro considering minimum wage increase after leaked reports

The remarks, made at a virtual event on cooperativism, took place on the eve of an Oct. 30 presidential election runoff vote in which right-wing Bolsonaro trails former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in polls.

Folha de S. Paulo newspaper last week reported the government was studying whether to end the constitutional obligation to adjust the minimum wage annually by at least the previous year's inflation, a discovery that negatively hit Bolsonaro's campaign.

The newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo also reported on Tuesday that studies by the ministry proposed abolishing the ability to deduct medical and education expenses from income tax. This measure would mainly affect the middle class.

In both cases, Guedes acknowledged the existence of internal studies but attributed their preparation and leakage to Lula's Workers Party (PT) members who work in the ministry.

"On the eve of elections, they leak studies that were discarded," he said.

PT did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The minister stressed that Bolsonaro's administration wants to approve a tax reform that reduces the burden on the poorest and taxes profits and dividends.

