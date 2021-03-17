Brazil's Central Bank Raises Selic Rate to 2.75%, Sees Another Hike at Next Meeting -- Update

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate Wednesday to try to slow recent price increases even as the economy is hit by the country's intensifying Covid-19 outbreak.

The Central Bank of Brazil raised the Selic to 2.75%, the first change to the rate since the bank cut it to a record low of 2% last August, and said it expects the Monetary Policy Committee to raise the rate by the same amount at its meeting in May if the economy continues to evolve as expected.

"For the next meeting, unless there is a significant change in inflation projections or in the balance of risks, the committee foresees the continuation of the partial normalization process with another adjustment, of the same magnitude, in the degree of monetary stimulus," the statement said.

The bank faces the difficult task of attacking rising prices while the country's economy flounders. Food prices rose rapidly in the closing months of 2020, and a weaker currency and higher costs for oil have pushed fuel prices up sharply this year just as the pandemic has spurred state governments to impose stronger social-distancing measures.

Consumer prices rose 5.2% in February from a year earlier, brushing up against the 5.25% upper limit of the central bank's target range. The bank's weekly survey of economists forecasts the 12-month inflation rate will slow to 4.6% by the end of this year, still considerably above the 3.75% center point of the range for 2021.

Most economists had expected a smaller increase, of 50 basis points, and the bigger rise shows the bank chose a faster, more aggressive path to combat rapidly rising inflation, according to Pedro Paulo Silveira, chief economist at the Nova Futura brokerage in São Paulo.

"Inflation has moved too far from the center of the bank's target, and the 12-month rate could reach 6% or 7% starting from May," he said. But two 75-basis-point increases "could have an impact on economic activity. Everything has a cost."

The bigger-than-expected hike should help keep inflation expectations well anchored in the longer term and reduces the chances that inflation will end 2021 above target, the bank said in the statement.

Economists have been trimming their forecasts for gross domestic product as the pandemic has gotten worse, with the central bank's survey showing expectations for an expansion of 3.23% this year, down from 3.41% at the start of 2021.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in a single day rose above 2,800 last week Tuesday, and the 14-day moving average has set a new record every day this month as a more virulent variant of the virus has spread around the country amid delays to vaccination programs. Intensive-care units in many parts of the country are at or close to 100% occupancy, and stricter lockdown measures have been implemented, including 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfews in populous states including São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

"Brazil's economy is being hit hard by the Covid pandemic," said David Beker, head of economics and strategy at Bank of America in Brazil. "That's leading to more restrictions, lockdowns, etc. The impact of all those measures is that GDP will be weaker. In the next few months we can expect a slowdown."

Brazil's economy had bounced back in mid-2020 from the tight social-distancing measures that slammed activity in March and April, helped by an emergency aid program that gave cash to the country's poorest residents. That program ended in December, and indicators were already showing an impact of the decline in household income before the recent restrictions were put in place.

Brazil's Congress last week approved a new round of emergency payments, though the amounts will be smaller, fewer people will receive them and the program will last only four months, instead of the nine months of last year's program. The flow of cash will help the households that receive the money, but won't boost the economy in the way the 2020 program did, economists say.

But the billions of reais in spending on the aid program last year, along with other stimulus measures, have already pushed Brazil's national debt to record levels, and markets are increasingly concerned about the country's fiscal situation.

"Last year's aid had a big impact on the economy, but the government doesn't have a lot of ammo for transfers this year," said Caio Megale, chief economist at XP Investimentos.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com with reporting by Luciana Magalhaes

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 1848ET