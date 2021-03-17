Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's Central Bank Raises Selic Rate to 2.75%, Sees Another Hike at Next Meeting -- Update

03/17/2021 | 06:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate Wednesday to try to slow recent price increases even as the economy is hit by the country's intensifying Covid-19 outbreak.

The Central Bank of Brazil raised the Selic to 2.75%, the first change to the rate since the bank cut it to a record low of 2% last August, and said it expects the Monetary Policy Committee to raise the rate by the same amount at its meeting in May if the economy continues to evolve as expected.

"For the next meeting, unless there is a significant change in inflation projections or in the balance of risks, the committee foresees the continuation of the partial normalization process with another adjustment, of the same magnitude, in the degree of monetary stimulus," the statement said.

The bank faces the difficult task of attacking rising prices while the country's economy flounders. Food prices rose rapidly in the closing months of 2020, and a weaker currency and higher costs for oil have pushed fuel prices up sharply this year just as the pandemic has spurred state governments to impose stronger social-distancing measures.

Consumer prices rose 5.2% in February from a year earlier, brushing up against the 5.25% upper limit of the central bank's target range. The bank's weekly survey of economists forecasts the 12-month inflation rate will slow to 4.6% by the end of this year, still considerably above the 3.75% center point of the range for 2021.

Most economists had expected a smaller increase, of 50 basis points, and the bigger rise shows the bank chose a faster, more aggressive path to combat rapidly rising inflation, according to Pedro Paulo Silveira, chief economist at the Nova Futura brokerage in São Paulo.

"Inflation has moved too far from the center of the bank's target, and the 12-month rate could reach 6% or 7% starting from May," he said. But two 75-basis-point increases "could have an impact on economic activity. Everything has a cost."

The bigger-than-expected hike should help keep inflation expectations well anchored in the longer term and reduces the chances that inflation will end 2021 above target, the bank said in the statement.

Economists have been trimming their forecasts for gross domestic product as the pandemic has gotten worse, with the central bank's survey showing expectations for an expansion of 3.23% this year, down from 3.41% at the start of 2021.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in a single day rose above 2,800 last week Tuesday, and the 14-day moving average has set a new record every day this month as a more virulent variant of the virus has spread around the country amid delays to vaccination programs. Intensive-care units in many parts of the country are at or close to 100% occupancy, and stricter lockdown measures have been implemented, including 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfews in populous states including São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

"Brazil's economy is being hit hard by the Covid pandemic," said David Beker, head of economics and strategy at Bank of America in Brazil. "That's leading to more restrictions, lockdowns, etc. The impact of all those measures is that GDP will be weaker. In the next few months we can expect a slowdown."

Brazil's economy had bounced back in mid-2020 from the tight social-distancing measures that slammed activity in March and April, helped by an emergency aid program that gave cash to the country's poorest residents. That program ended in December, and indicators were already showing an impact of the decline in household income before the recent restrictions were put in place.

Brazil's Congress last week approved a new round of emergency payments, though the amounts will be smaller, fewer people will receive them and the program will last only four months, instead of the nine months of last year's program. The flow of cash will help the households that receive the money, but won't boost the economy in the way the 2020 program did, economists say.

But the billions of reais in spending on the aid program last year, along with other stimulus measures, have already pushed Brazil's national debt to record levels, and markets are increasingly concerned about the country's fiscal situation.

"Last year's aid had a big impact on the economy, but the government doesn't have a lot of ammo for transfers this year," said Caio Megale, chief economist at XP Investimentos.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com with reporting by Luciana Magalhaes

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 1848ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:56pUtilities Shares Tumble -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
06:52pCommunications Services Shares Stay Flat Amid Shift to Value Stocks -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
06:50pTechnology Shares Slip as Rotation Out of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06:50pWORLD BANK  : Serbia to Build Safe, Efficient, and Climate Friendly Railway System with Support from World Bank
PU
06:49pFED'S POWELL : U.S. leading global recovery, could help lift laggards like Europe
RE
06:48pBrazil's Central Bank Raises Selic Rate to 2.75%, Sees Another Hike at Next Meeting -- Update
DJ
06:46pNew Zealand Economy Contracted in Final Quarter of 2020 -- Update
DJ
06:46pFinancial Shares Climb as Fed Holds Steady -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06:42pConsumer Shares Rise, Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
06:39pFed Holds Steady on Interest Rates, Bond Purchases -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
3POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
4MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5DOW JONES 30 : Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock build

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ