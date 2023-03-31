SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee cooperative and Brazil's number one exporter, said on Friday it sees this year's coffee harvests in Brazil improving after climate issues stifled recent years' crops.

The harvest in Cooxupe's regions should reach around 8.3 million 60-kilogram bags in 2023, up from last year's 6.4 million, the co-op said.

This year's yield is still expected to feel the impact of climate disruptions in recent years, including drought and frosts in 2021 and adverse temperatures in 2022, Cooxupe's President Carlos Augusto Rodrigues de Melo told journalists.

"The weather started to be good in September last year and it's been good so far, which should influence next year's crop," said Melo.

"Much more was expected from 2023 initially, but it will still be considered low mainly due to the weather issue," he added.

The co-op expects to receive some 6 million bags from cooperative members and third parties in 2023, one million more than it did in 2022, Melo said.

Last year's crop suffered when temperatures soared at "inappropriate" moments, harming the flowering of coffee plantations.

Still, Cooxupe said it shipped 5.6 million 60-kilogram bags in 2022, a 20% increase compared to the previous year.

Its performance is due to an effort to seek coffee from producers outside the cooperative as well as from stockpiles, Melo added.

He did not detail the expected exports for 2023, but said the co-op ships around 80% of the coffee that it receives given high external demand.

Cooxupe sold 6.8 million bags of coffee last year in total.

Brazil's total coffee harvest is estimated at 54.94 million 60-kg bags in 2023, up 7.9% compared to 2022, official data showed, with an increase in areas under production and better productivity in important. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Raju Gopalakrishnan)