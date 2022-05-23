Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's Cosan subsidiary Moove acquires U.S. PetroChoice Lubrication

05/23/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian lubricant distributor Moove, owned by Cosan SA, has agreed to buy the largest U.S. lubricant distributor, PetroChoice Lubricants, for $479 million, the company said in a securities filing published on Monday.

The acquisition will boost Moove's annual revenue by 50%, to around 9 billion reais ($1.87 billion), Chief Executive Filipe Affonso Ferreira told Reuters in an interview.

The company produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand in South America and Europe, with one factory in Brazil and one in the U.K.

PetroChoice will add two factories in the United States and around 50 distribution centers.

Moove had been in talks with PetroChoice's owner, private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, for around a year about the acquisition, Ferreira added.

The deal will be paid in cash and Moove will finance most of it. Paul Hastings LLP was the financial advisor for Moove, while Kirkland & Ellis and Reed Smith was for PetroChoice.

Cosan SA has a 70% stake in Moove and private equity firm CVC Capital owns 30%.

($1 = 4.8124 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Aurora Ellis and David Gregorio)

By Tatiana Bautzer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pFinancials Up after JPMorgan's View of Consumer -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:43pSpirit Airlines says shareholders unlikely to vote against Frontier deal
RE
05:39pConsumer Cos Up as Inflation Concerns Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.74% to 94.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 1.20% to $1.0692 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.76% to $1.2588 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.02% to 127.90 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBrazil set to make another 10% cut in import tax rates
RE
05:34pHealth Care Up on Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:32pBrazil's Cosan subsidiary Moove acquires U.S. PetroChoice Lubrication
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
2Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
3Analyst recommandations: AbbVie, Amgen, Caterpillar, HP, Nike...
4Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
5Financials, commodity stocks boost UK's FTSE 100

HOT NEWS