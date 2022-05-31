Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's Eve says not rushing to be the first to fly an eVTOL

05/31/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (Reuters) -Electric aircraft company Eve Holding Inc, which is controlled by Brazil's Embraer SA, is not rushing to be the first firm to flight an eVTOL, co-CEO Andre Stein said on Tuesday.

Eve, which is set to manufacture so-called "flying taxis," debuted on the New York Stock Exchange earlier in May after combining its business with Zanite Acquisition Corp.

Stein said during an event that Eve is focused on making sure it's going in the "right direction" rather than rushing to show investors a prototype.

Eve also announced a new partnership with Porsche Consulting, a consulting firm linked to German automaker Porsche, as it looks to define its manufacturing, logistics and supply chain strategies.

"Considering advanced manufacturing research and innovation, the companies will combine their aeronautic and automotive expertise to support Eve's implementation plan," Eve said in a press release.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pU.s. justice department asks appeals court to overturn order tha…
RE
05:51pU.S. FAA wants to see improvements in Boeing regulatory program
RE
05:47pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.12% to 94.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:47pEuro Gains 1.75% to $1.0735 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:47pSterling Gains 0.21% to $1.2603 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:47pDollar Lost 0.90% to 128.68 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pU.S. wheat drops as Russia considers Ukrainian grain exports
RE
05:43pDogecoin Gained 0.03% to $0.086 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBrazil's Eve says not rushing to be the first to fly an eVTOL
RE
05:41pEthereum Lost 0.21% to $1948.13 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mullen Automotive Announces Impressive Solid-State Polymer Battery Test..
2Global stocks fall, U.S. yields rise as oil prices reach new highs
3Global refiners falter in efforts to keep up with demand
4Timber Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation fo..
5Analyst recommendations: American Eagle, Bill.com, IAG, Mercury Systems..

HOT NEWS