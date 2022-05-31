Brazil's Eve says not rushing to be the first to fly an eVTOL

Eve, which is set to manufacture so-called "flying taxis," debuted on the New York Stock Exchange earlier in May after combining its business with Zanite Acquisition Corp.

Stein said during an event that Eve is focused on making sure it's going in the "right direction" rather than rushing to show investors a prototype.

Eve also announced a new partnership with Porsche Consulting, a consulting firm linked to German automaker Porsche, as it looks to define its manufacturing, logistics and supply chain strategies.

"Considering advanced manufacturing research and innovation, the companies will combine their aeronautic and automotive expertise to support Eve's implementation plan," Eve said in a press release.

