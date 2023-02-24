Brazil's FTS Group wins auction for Paranagua grains port terminal

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - FTS Group won an auction
on Friday to operate a terminal at the port of Paranagua, one of
the main ports in Brazil for grains and sugar, amid an uptick in
shipping activity in the country.
The group will have to invest at least 338.2 million reais
($64.91 million) in expansion works at the port's terminal
called PAR50, which deals with transport and storage of bulk
liquids, said Portos do Parana, which manages ports in the
southern Brazilian state of Parana.
Luring private investors to logistics projects is crucial
for Brazil, where farmers are expected to harvest more than 300
million tonnes of grains this year.
FTS won the auction with a lonely bid of one million reais
($191,938). A second terminal, PAR09, for solid bulks, was also
up for auction but had no bidders.
Despite the lack of bidders, at least two groups with
foreign investors were interested in the PAR09 terminal, Portos
do Parana's Chief Executive Luiz Fernando Garcia told Reuters.
After visiting the port and holding talks with its
executives, these groups decided not to participate in the
auction because they did not have time to resolve internal
governance issues, Garcia said.
Specifically, the boards of these companies, some located
abroad, lacked approval to participate in the bidding, he added.
According to Garcia, the interested parties, which he could
not name, are waiting for an eventual re-launch of the auction,
which is planned to take place in the first half of 2023.
The minimum investment for bidders of the PAR09 terminal is
of 910.6 million reais.
($1 = 5.2100 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo
Editing by Chris Reese)