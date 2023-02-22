Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Brazil's Feb. soy exports seen lower at up to 8.3 mln T -Anec

02/22/2023 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean exports in February are estimated at up to 8.3 million tonnes, a drop from the same period last year amid a slower harvest in 2023, according to data from grain exporters association Anec released on Wednesday.

Up until last week, Anec projected soybean exports of up to 9.39 million tonnes this month, a volume that would surpass the 9.1 million tonnes of February 2022.

The estimate is based on the total volume already shipped this month and the forecast of shipments for the next few days.

The volume of 8.3 million tonnes regards the top of the range of the forecast. At the lowest end, Brazil would export 7.6 million tonnes of soybeans in February.

Anec did not detail the reasons for the reduction. By Thursday of last week, Brazil had harvested about a quarter of its soybean area, versus 33% at the same time last year.

However, the total area planted in the current crop grew 4.4% to 43.3 million hectares (107 million acres), according to data from the national supply company Conab.

Corn exports for February were estimated at 1.99 million tonnes, down from last week's forecast of 2.11 million, but still above the 1.5 million tonnes exported a year ago.

Brazil's soymeal exports were estimated at 1.54 million tonnes, versus 1.86 million tonnes in the previous week's estimate. If confirmed, the country's shipments would be flat from February 2022.

Wheat exports from Brazil in February should reach 670,400 tonnes, still below the more than 900,000 tonnes of February 2022, but above the previous week's projection of 489,600 tonnes. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.48% 681 End-of-day quote.0.29%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.20% 5.4837 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.81% 557.2755 Real-time Quote.-0.15%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.49% 610.0242 Real-time Quote.-0.11%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.20% 497 End-of-day quote.2.63%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.93% 750.75 End-of-day quote.-3.35%
Latest news "Economy"
02:31pThird point to launch proxy fight at bath & body works - wsj…
RE
02:30pNorfolk Southern takes responsibility for Ohio crash environment cleanup -CFO
RE
02:28pCDC panel recommends Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for all adults at risk
RE
02:25pFed minutes show officials mulled financial stability risk amid aggressive hikes
RE
02:23pNigeria gives power concession to local firm at $70 million a year
RE
02:22pProud Boys viewed U.S. Capitol Riot as 'next American Revolution' -testimony
RE
02:21pCdc advisers vote in favor of using 2 doses bavarian nordic's jy…
RE
02:20pWall St broadly unchanged after publication of Fed minutes
RE
02:18pTesla, California governor plan engineering headquarters announcement
RE
02:18pFed funds futures contracts price in further quarter-point hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes to detail debate over rate hike endgame
2Analysis-Stablecoin regulatory crackdown sends warning to industry
3Publication of year-end Report January – December 2022
4BRENNTAG : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
5Meta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and Instagram

HOT NEWS