Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Brazil's Goldfajn elected to replace ousted IDB president, sources say

11/20/2022 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Central Bank President Ilan Goldfajn speaks during an interview with Reuters in Brasilia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have elected Brazil's Ilan Goldfajn as president of the financial institution after Mauricio Claver-Carone, the first American to lead it, was ousted over ethics violations, two sources told Reuters.

Five countries - Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Brazil and Chile - had nominated candidates to head the IDB, the largest development bank in Latin America, after the turmoil of the past year severely damaged morale at the institution.

Headquartered in Washington, the IDB is a key investor in Latin America and the Caribbean, responsible for $23.4 billion in financial commitments in 2021 and hundreds of infrastructure, health and tourism projects.

The scandalous ouster of Claver-Carone had made it more likely that the next candidate would hail from Latin America, following prior precedent. Even so, Goldfajn will be under pressure to work closely with the United States, Europe and China given that all are members and may look to assert influence from afar.

The IDB could be a battleground for a geopolitical tussle over key financing decisions for its members as Latin America grapples with stubbornly high inflation and an economic slowdown.

Argentina had nominated Cecilia Todesca Bocco, the country's international economic relations secretary.

Mexico nominated its central bank Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel and Chile put forth its former Finance Minister Nicolas Eyzaguirre.

Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro nominated Goldfajn, the former president of the country's central bank and currently the head of the International Monetary Fund's Western Hemisphere department.

Trinidad and Tobago nominated Gerard Johnson, a former IDB official now serving as a senior consultant to the Jamaican finance ministry, for the post.

The vote followed a meeting of the IDB governors, who are usually finance ministers or other high-ranking economic authorities from the bank's 48 member countries.

IDB shareholders have underscored the importance of rebuilding trust in the institution after Claver-Carone's rocky, nearly two-year tenure.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.17% 168.396 Delayed Quote.44.49%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.27% 5.548 Delayed Quote.-11.40%
OUSTER, INC. -9.45% 1.15 Delayed Quote.-77.88%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 163.17 Delayed Quote.58.53%
Latest news "Economy"
12:38pSoccer-Kane in a hurry to surpass Rooney's England scoring record
RE
12:30pCanada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs
RE
12:20pGermany's LNG terminals to cost more than double earlier estimate
RE
12:10pG7 calls for "significant" U.N. response to North Korea missile launches
RE
12:03pFactbox: Mass shootings in the U.S. from Club Q to Pulse nightclub
RE
12:00pCollapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 bln to top 50 creditors
RE
11:50aMalaysia's political maneuvering begins after election
RE
11:35aAnalysis: As Republicans look to 2024, jockeying to take on Trump begins
RE
10:41aWorld's longest-ruling leader holds vote to extend rule of tiny African state
RE
10:37aBrazil's Goldfajn elected to replace ousted IDB president, sources say
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says open to meeting with U.S. defence secretary
2World's longest-ruling leader holds vote to extend rule of tiny African..
3Michael Bloomberg apologises for Boris Johnson speech criticising China
4France's Macron accuses Russia of 'predatory' influence in Africa
5New Italian government's budget to boost spending to fight energy crisi..

HOT NEWS