Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's Guedes says 10% tax on dividends could be approved this year

05/19/2022 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes speaks in Sao Paulo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said a small tax reform may be approved by Congress this year that would include a 10% tax on dividends, which are currently exempt.

Guedes, speaking at an event hosted by financial start-up Traders Club, said the reform would also create a tax debt renegotiation program and lower corporate income tax but at a lower level than previously targeted by the government.

The reform would be more limited than a proposal approved in the Lower House last year but not voted on in the Senate. That proposal set a 15% tax on company dividends.

The minister said that if the current center-right coalition prevails in elections this year, it would be "natural" for him to stay in the federal government for a potential second term of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election in October.

According to Guedes, the coalition is advancing and the Congress is becoming more reformist.

"The band seems to be playing well," he said.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aS.Africa's rand firms after central bank raises lending rate by 50 bps
RE
11:46aEgypt's central bank raises key interest rates by 200 basis points
RE
11:44aTether has increased holdings of u.s. treasury bills 13% to…
RE
11:44aTether has cut reserves of secured loans- statement…
RE
11:44aTether has increased money market fund reserves- statement…
RE
11:44aStablecoin tether has boosted reserves of u.s. government de…
RE
11:44aOfficial correction-tether has cut commercial paper holdings 17%…
RE
11:44aMercedes aims to fuel road to electric luxury with 'desire'
RE
11:43aSpiralling costs could take Greek graviera cheese off the menu
RE
11:41aInterior Dept. new offshore energy proposal by June 30
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares slump after retail giants sound stagflation alarm
2Analyst recommendations: Zoom, Cisco, Target, Under Armour, Walmart...
3Rare double whammy hits retail investors: steep slumps for both stocks ..
4Exclusive-Major Credit Suisse shareholder calls for new CEO
5Chart of the day: Investors and their fears

HOT NEWS