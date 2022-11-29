Brazil's Lula courts U.K., U.S. to join Amazon rainforest protection fund

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is asking Britain, France, the United
States and others to donate to an international fund to protect
the Amazon rainforest, a bulwark against climate change, Lula
advisers said on Tuesday.
Lula's team has also approached Switzerland and Canada about
contributing, the advisers said.
The Amazon Fund, started under leftist Lula's first
administration from 2003-2010, bankrolled conservation projects
and counts Norway and Germany as its biggest donors.
Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro froze the fund, citing
unspecified spending irregularities among fund-backed projects
run by nongovernmental organizations, without providing
evidence. The fund already contains some 3 billion reais
($563.71 million) that has sat unspent for nearly 4 years.
Stopping deforestation in the Amazon, which absorbs vast
amounts of planet-warming greenhouse gas, is part of Lula's
sweeping plan for Brazil to reclaim leadership on climate change
measures. Bolsonaro prioritized economic development over
environmental protection and appointed climate skeptics as
ministers.
Marina Silva, a former environment minister and adviser on
Lula's transition team, said expanding the Amazon Fund would
give Lula the resources to take immediate action to protect the
environment when he takes office on Jan. 1.
Lula will be working with a 2023 budget that was passed
under Bolsonaro and so contributing to the fund, "expanding the
resources beyond what's being done already by Norway and
Germany, will be very useful for facing this difficult moment we
will have," Silva said.
She personally raised the issue with Britain, Canada,
France, the United States and Switzerland while attending the
COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt earlier in November.
The British embassy said its government was studying the
invitation to join the Amazon Fund.
Izabella Teixeira, Lula's former environment minister and
current climate change adviser, told Reuters she had met with
Norwegian and German officials on Monday about restarting the
fund.
Norway's Environment Minster Espen Barth Eide said at the
U.N. gathering that he expected the fund to restart "very soon
after the 1st of January."
Teixeira confirmed that Britain, France and Switzerland had
expressed interest in the fund.
The former minister said she had lunch with the British
ambassador to Brazil and the head of the U.K. Department for
Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) about new cooperation,
including on the Amazon Fund.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to visit Brazil
in the first half of 2023 to discuss potential cooperation
before his country makes a final decision on joining the fund,
she said.
The British embassy said its climate and environment
ministers had been approached by Brazilian Senator Randolfe
Rodrigues and Para state governor Helder Barbalho at the COP27
summit about donating to the fund. Both officials accompanied
Lula during his visit to COP27.
The U.S. and Canadian embassies did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. French and Swiss embassies
declined to comment.
Deforestation soared to a 15-year high under Bolsonaro, who
called for more farming and mining in the Amazon region.
Lula has pledged to eliminate deforestation by using every
tool at his disposal, including more money and officials for
enforcing environmental laws.
($1 = 5.3219 reais)
