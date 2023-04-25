SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital bank Nubank, Latin America's largest fintech, said on Tuesday its customer base grew around 33% in the first quarter from a year earlier to 79.1 million clients.

Nubank said 75.2 million of these clients were in Brazil, though it also has operations in Colombia and Mexico. Across both countries, its user base surged 66% over the same period, it said.

In a statement, CEO David Velez said that this growth would feed into more revenue per customer. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Carolina Pulice Editing by Marguerita Choy)