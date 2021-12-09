Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's Nubank valued at nearly $52 billion in NYSE debut

12/09/2021 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
David Velez, Founder and CEO of Nubank gives an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Brazilian digital lender Nubank's shares opened 25% above their offer price in their stock market debut on Thursday, giving the company a valuation of nearly $52 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pBrazil's Nubank valued at nearly $52 bln in NYSE debut
RE
01:20pTyson Foods plans to spend $1.3 billion to automate meat plants
RE
01:20pTyson Foods plans to spend $1.3 billion to automate meat plants
RE
01:20pCAF to use $7 bln capitalization for recovery, renewables in Latin America
RE
01:20pU.S. health department names Lawrence Tabak as NIH acting director
RE
01:19pEU targets Uber, Deliveroo model with gig workers' rights plan
RE
01:18pCanadian oil output to peak 7 years sooner than previously forecast, regulator says
RE
01:16pBrazil's Nubank valued at nearly $52 billion in NYSE debut
RE
01:04pU.S. wheat stocks seen higher as export competition rises
RE
01:03p30-year u.s. treasury yield climbs after $22 billion auction; last at 1.891%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gains, equity rally stalls as caution returns
2Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
3Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
4Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
5Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

HOT NEWS