Brazil's Parnaíba basin has top gas potential: EPE

12/14/2021 | 01:38pm EST
The Parnaíba onshore basin in the northeastern Brazil states of Maranhão and Tocantins e Piaui is considered the top region for potential natural gas production development, according to the Brazilian energy research bureau's (EPE) national zoning report.

The report is used to prioritize which exploratory fields will be in upcoming bidding rounds for drilling and production concessions.

The EPE report ranks the six basins with the greatest importance for the natural gas industry in the country based on gas availability, demand in adjacent regions, existing infrastructure and gas storage potential.

In addition to being the most promising gas production basin Parnaíba has the fourth largest natural gas reserve in the country, with gas demand already established nearby in an expansion area.

The Solimões basin, onshore in the Amazonas state, is the second-most prospective basin in the EPE report for gas, with six production fields having the top 50 biggest reserves of gas in the country. The Eneva-owned Urucu natural gas processing facility is considered a key asset for the region.

The Recôncavo basin in onshore Bahia state is listed as the third area. Although the area is mature, robust infrastructure puts it high on the list. Bahia also has high thermal power-generation demand, a fertilizer production facility, and industrial consumers. The state also has two natural gas processing facilities.

The Recôncavo basin is also noted for its high storage potential using depleted oil and gas fields.

The Santos basin, off the coast from Rio de Janeiro state, is the fourth basin listed by EPE. This pre-salt area has a high probability of gas discovery, is close to the biggest gas demand centers of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, but has a moderate potential for gas storage.

The onshore Sergipe basin in Sergipe state is listed as having moderate importance for gas exploration and production. The existing Atalaia gas processing facility and pipeline expansion projects in the area help increase its importance, as well as the thermal power plant Porto Sergipe and the LNG terminal Barra dos Coqueiros operated by New Fortress Energy.

The Campos basin, located offshore from Rio de Janeiro, is listed with the lowest priority in the study among the top six areas, but with high probability of gas production - although inferior to Santos basin.

By Flávia Pierry

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 18:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"

