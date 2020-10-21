Log in
Brazil's September federal tax revenue up 2% to 119.8 bln reais -tax agency

10/21/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

BRASILIA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue rose to 119.8 billion reais ($21.4 billion) in September, the federal tax service said on Wednesday, up 2% in real terms on the same month last year.

It was slightly more than the 118.5 billion reais forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and brought the total tax take in the first nine months of the year to 1.03 trillion reais, down 11.7% from a year earlier, the revenue service said.

($1 = 5.60 reais) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)


