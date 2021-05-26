Brazil's Treasury revises debt financing plans as public debt falls in April

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury on Wednesday
revised its 2021 debt forecasts and financing plans, painting a
slightly brighter picture for public finances as it projected a
lengthening of the country's debt profile and an increase in
floating rate issuance.
The new forecasts come as figures showed that the public
debt stock fell by almost 3% in April, as redemptions
outstripped new issuance by 167 billion reais ($31 billion) and
the Treasury dipped into its emergency liquidity fund.
Brazil's outstanding public debt is expected to rise this
year to between 5.5 trillion and 5.8 trillion reais, the
Treasury said, down from its original forecast of between 5.6
trillion reais and 5.9 trillion reais in January.
The revisions follow several months of record tax revenues,
surprisingly upbeat domestic economic indicators and a strong
global economic recovery. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on
Monday that the economy could grow by as much as 5% this year.
"The new parameters mean less refinancing risk, since there
will be less concentration of short-term debt," the Treasury
said.
The average maturity of Brazil's debt profile this year is
expected to lengthen to between 3.4 and 3.8 years, versus the
3.2 to 3.6 years forecast in January, and for the share of debt
maturing over the next 12 months to be between 22% and 27%, down
from 24% to 29%.
The Treasury said it expected fixed-rate debt to account for
between 31% and 35% of the total stock, down from between 38%
and 42% forecast in January, and floating rate securities linked
to the central bank's Selic rate up to 33%-37% from 28%-32%.
Spreads have remained wide and the rates curve is still
steep, due to investor uncertainty over the public finances.
Guedes and other officials insist these pressures will ease if
the economy continues to grow and Congress passes the
government's economic reforms.
Treasury figures on Wednesday showed that Brazil's federal
public debt fell 2.9% in April from the month before to 5.09
trillion reais, while the total domestic debt stock fell 2.7% to
4.85 trillion reais.
Its liquidity cushion, essentially an emergency cash fund,
shrank 13.4% in nominal terms on the month to 969 billion reais.
($1 = 5.31 reais)
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever
Additional reporting by Gabriel Ponte
Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Potter)