Brazil's Treasury revises debt financing plans as public debt falls in April

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury on Wednesday revised its 2021 debt forecasts and financing plans, painting a slightly brighter picture for public finances as it projected a lengthening of the country's debt profile and an increase in floating rate issuance.

The new forecasts come as figures showed that the public debt stock fell by almost 3% in April, as redemptions outstripped new issuance by 167 billion reais ($31 billion) and the Treasury dipped into its emergency liquidity fund.

Brazil's outstanding public debt is expected to rise this year to between 5.5 trillion and 5.8 trillion reais, the Treasury said, down from its original forecast of between 5.6 trillion reais and 5.9 trillion reais in January.

The revisions follow several months of record tax revenues, surprisingly upbeat domestic economic indicators and a strong global economic recovery. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that the economy could grow by as much as 5% this year.

"The new parameters mean less refinancing risk, since there will be less concentration of short-term debt," the Treasury said.

The average maturity of Brazil's debt profile this year is expected to lengthen to between 3.4 and 3.8 years, versus the 3.2 to 3.6 years forecast in January, and for the share of debt maturing over the next 12 months to be between 22% and 27%, down from 24% to 29%.

The Treasury said it expected fixed-rate debt to account for between 31% and 35% of the total stock, down from between 38% and 42% forecast in January, and floating rate securities linked to the central bank's Selic rate up to 33%-37% from 28%-32%.

Spreads have remained wide and the rates curve is still steep, due to investor uncertainty over the public finances. Guedes and other officials insist these pressures will ease if the economy continues to grow and Congress passes the government's economic reforms.

Treasury figures on Wednesday showed that Brazil's federal public debt fell 2.9% in April from the month before to 5.09 trillion reais, while the total domestic debt stock fell 2.7% to 4.85 trillion reais.

Its liquidity cushion, essentially an emergency cash fund, shrank 13.4% in nominal terms on the month to 969 billion reais.

($1 = 5.31 reais) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Additional reporting by Gabriel Ponte Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Potter)