Brazil's VP Mourao says mining in indigenous lands is legal, but needs regulation

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao
defended mining on indigenous reservations on Monday, saying the
constitution allowed for that though regulations are needed to
ensure miners pay taxes to the government and royalties to the
tribes.
Mourao said in a radio interview with Grupo Estado that
Brazil should map the resources of the Amazon rainforest by
allowing exploration in order to draw private investment. But he
said regulation was necessary to set environmental rules.
The vice president said the government's operations to
monitor and control fires in the Amazon rainforest will be
extended until the end of 2022.
Brazil is facing international criticism for the worst fires
in a decade in the Amazon and other parts of Brazil, such as the
Pantanal wetlands where much wildlife has been killed.
Fires last month burnt recently deforested areas as well as
virgin forest, a worrying trend that suggests the rainforest is
becoming drier and more prone to fire. Fires are used by
ranchers to clear land for new pastures.
In a response to a question, Mourao said he was unaware of
discussions to merge the agriculture and environment ministries
and dismissed criticism of the farm lobby. He said agribusiness
was the most interested in protecting the environment.
