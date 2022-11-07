Brazil's center-south sugarcane crop to grow to 565 mln tns -report

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south 2023-24 season
(April-March) is expected to be larger with total sugarcane
crush projected at 565 million tonnes compared to 545 million
tonnes expected for the current crop, consultancy Safras &
Mercado said in a report on Monday.
According to the report, the prospect of continuing good
soil moisture levels in most producing regions going into
November and December will help crop development in the
between-harvests period from end of the year to March or April.
For Brazil as a whole, including the northeast and north
regions, the consultancy expects cane crush of 620.7 million
tonnes in 2023-24 versus 600.3 million tonnes currently.
It expects Brazil's total sugar production growing 8.3% next
season to 39.04 million tonnes, projecting exports to climb 13%
to 35 million tonnes.
Safras believes Brazilian mills will allocate a near record
amount of cane to sugar production next year at 49% versus 47%
this season, as the sweetener continues to give better financial
returns than ethanol.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Josie Kao)