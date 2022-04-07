Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's central bank chief sees 'very reasonable' investment inflow to Brazil in short term

04/07/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto predicted on Thursday a strong investment inflow to the country in the short term, a move that has boosted the currency, providing some relief from inflationary pressures.

Speaking at an event hosted by financial advisory firm Legend Investimentos, Campos Neto said that the Brazilian real is being supported by the quick adjustment in interest rates, and mentioned a positive fiscal surprise and higher commodity prices as additional elements in this process.

The real has appreciated around 16% against the dollar this year to date, the best global performance in the period.

"We have seen a large inflow (of investments) also for projects in Brazil, we have a huge number of concession projects, we have the harvest that will come in. So I think we have a very reasonable inflow in Brazil in the short term," he said.

With the exception of oil, the real rose more than the average of other dollar-denominated commodities from the beginning of the year, making the inflation shock "either neutral or positive," said Campos Neto.

Therefore, he stressed that the inflationary effect from the surge in commodity prices triggered by the conflict in Ukraine is more connected to fuels than food or metals.

Regarding monetary policy, he repeated that the calibration of the adjustments "always depends on the extent of the shock" in inflation, noting that the yield curve shows that policymakers are on the right track.

He also stressed that markets are relatively well behaved over this year's presidential elections.

The Brazilian benchmark interest rate stands at 11.75% and Campos Neto has already said that an additional 100 basis point hike in May could wrap up the aggressive monetary tightening cycle to tame double-digit inflation. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.30736 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.7946 Delayed Quote.1.25%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.59% 5.1582 Delayed Quote.-19.96%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.08809 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.013177 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.19% 100.418 Delayed Quote.35.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.22% 0.68941 Delayed Quote.1.62%
WTI -0.68% 96.242 Delayed Quote.34.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14pAt least 2 dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack - hospital official
RE
03:11pAmazon objects to union's victory in Staten Island, alleging interference
RE
03:09pMoldova parliament bans pro-Russian ribbon despite opposition walk-out
RE
03:08pDonald Trump should be held in contempt of court -NY attorney general
RE
03:03pArgentina industrial output 8.7% in February vs a year ago -INDEC
RE
03:03pArgentina industrial output 8.7% in february vs a year ago -inde…
RE
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.47% to Settle at $6.3590 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pSenate confirms Jackson as first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court
RE
03:01pBrazil's central bank chief sees 'very reasonable' investment inflow to Brazil in short term
RE
02:59pFactbox - Just how bad is Lebanon's economic meltdown?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Berkshire Hathaway de Buffett prend une participation de 4,2 milliards ..
3Analysis-Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic..
4Analyst recommendations: Abbvie, Aerojet, Blackstone, Bristol-Myers Squ..
5Explainer-The Fed's 'QT' plan: Then and now

HOT NEWS