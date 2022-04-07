Brazil's central bank chief sees 'very reasonable' investment inflow to Brazil in short term

BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto predicted on Thursday a strong investment inflow to the country in the short term, a move that has boosted the currency, providing some relief from inflationary pressures.

Speaking at an event hosted by financial advisory firm Legend Investimentos, Campos Neto said that the Brazilian real is being supported by the quick adjustment in interest rates, and mentioned a positive fiscal surprise and higher commodity prices as additional elements in this process.

The real has appreciated around 16% against the dollar this year to date, the best global performance in the period.

"We have seen a large inflow (of investments) also for projects in Brazil, we have a huge number of concession projects, we have the harvest that will come in. So I think we have a very reasonable inflow in Brazil in the short term," he said.

With the exception of oil, the real rose more than the average of other dollar-denominated commodities from the beginning of the year, making the inflation shock "either neutral or positive," said Campos Neto.

Therefore, he stressed that the inflationary effect from the surge in commodity prices triggered by the conflict in Ukraine is more connected to fuels than food or metals.

Regarding monetary policy, he repeated that the calibration of the adjustments "always depends on the extent of the shock" in inflation, noting that the yield curve shows that policymakers are on the right track.

He also stressed that markets are relatively well behaved over this year's presidential elections.

The Brazilian benchmark interest rate stands at 11.75% and Campos Neto has already said that an additional 100 basis point hike in May could wrap up the aggressive monetary tightening cycle to tame double-digit inflation. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)