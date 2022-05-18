Brazil's central bank is discussing frost impacts on short-term inflation, says Campos Neto
05/18/2022 | 09:48am EDT
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday that policymakers are currently discussing the impacts on short-term inflation of expected frosts in the country, stressing that recent changes in weather have negatively affected consumer prices.
Speaking at a conference about the global carbon market, he also said that carbon tax is justifiable in some cases, but the central bank believes in market prices.