Brazil's central bank is discussing frost impacts on short-term inflation, says Campos Neto

05/18/2022 | 09:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto looks on during a ceremony to announce the installation of Wi-Fi Internet in public schools in the country

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday that policymakers are currently discussing the impacts on short-term inflation of expected frosts in the country, stressing that recent changes in weather have negatively affected consumer prices.

Speaking at a conference about the global carbon market, he also said that carbon tax is justifiable in some cases, but the central bank believes in market prices.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)


© Reuters 2022
