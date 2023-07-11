BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) -

The divergence between inflation projections and official targets, along with high service inflation are elements backing the Brazilian central bank's stance on the need for caution in conducting monetary policy, one of its directors said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event organized by the credit cooperative Sicredi Celeiro Centro Oeste, the central bank economic policy director Diogo Guillen acknowledged that the government's decision to

maintain

the inflation target at 3% for 2026 restores credibility to the objective, aiding in gradually aligning long-term inflation projections with official targets.

However, Guillen pointed out that long-term goals continue above their targets and emphasized that service inflation, a variable consistently monitored by policymakers, remains high.

Another area of concern lies in the extent of the output gap, which measures the difference between the economy's current and potential output, he added, hinting at eventual inflationary pressures.

"That's why we brought in our (policy) statement, which reflects a consensus in the committee, that discussion of parsimony, caution," he said.

In the minutes of its latest policy decision, when rates were held at a cycle-high of 13.75% for the seventh consecutive time, the central bank penciled in the possibility of a

"parsimonious"

rate cut at the upcoming August meeting, provided that a more benign inflation scenario consolidates.

Official figures released on Tuesday showed that annual inflation in Latin America's largest economy

decelerated

to 3.16% in June after consumer prices fell in the month, bolstering predictions that monetary easing will kick off next month.

Both monthly and annual inflation figures matched the levels forecasted by the central bank in a quarterly inflation report published at the end of June.

Although the annual inflation stood within the target range of 1.75% to 4.75% for this year, higher consumer prices are expected from July due to unfavorable base effects. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)