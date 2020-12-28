Brazil's central bank sells $530 mln in spot FX market intervention

BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank
intervened in the spot foreign exchange market on Monday for the
first time in two months, selling $530 million after the local
currency had slipped to a one-month low against the U.S. dollar
.
The intervention in typically illiquid year-end trading
occurred after the real had fallen below 5.31 per dollar, a
slide of more than 2% which had put it on course for its
steepest one-day depreciation in three months.
The sale helped the real claw back about half of its earlier
losses to trade around 5.27 per dollar.
Policymakers had said last month the central bank would
intervene if the market was unable to absorb outflows related to
local banks unwinding their so-called overhedge trades put on to
protect their FX exposure on overseas equity investments by Dec.
31 for tax purposes.
Central bank director Bruno Serra said on Nov. 18 that this
total exposure stood at just under $30 billion, half of which
was to be unwound by the end of the year.
This was the central bank's first spot market intervention
since Oct. 30, although it has sold dollars in the repo market
in the last couple of months.
The real has fallen 30% against the dollar this year, making
it one of the worst-performing currencies in the world against
the greenback. The main drivers have been Brazilian interest
rates being slashed to a record low 2.00% and growing concern
about the country's fiscal health.
The real made a potentially significant technical upside
break a month ago when the dollar fell below its 200-day moving
average and slid toward the 5.00 reais level. But that momentum
faded, and has now reversed.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Jamie McGeever
Editing by Paul Simao)