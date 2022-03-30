Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's central govt posts 20.6 bln reais deficit in February, worse than expected

03/30/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government reported a worse than expected primary deficit in February, Treasury figures showed on Wednesday, but the result for the year remains positive, supported by the recent surge in tax revenues.

The primary budget deficit reached 20.6 billion reais in February, larger than the median forecast of a 13.8 billion reais deficit in a Reuters poll with economists.

While the government net revenues climbed 10.7% in real terms in the month, to 116.7 billion reais, total expenditures grew 6.5%, to 137.3 billion reais, said the Treasury.

But in the first two months, the central government posted a primary surplus of 56 billion reais, best number ever recorded for the series started in 1997, driven mainly by the increase in tax revenues amid higher inflation and commodity prices in Latin America's largest economy.

In the 12 months to February, the primary deficit reached 6.7 billion reais, worth 0.01% of gross domestic product, according to the Treasury.

Last week, the government forecast a 66.9 billion reais deficit for 2022, much smaller than the official deficit target of 170.5 billion reais for this year, on the back of higher revenues, especially from oil royalties, as oil prices have spiked after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.34% 112.98 Delayed Quote.40.56%
WTI 0.76% 107.247 Delayed Quote.38.04%
HOT NEWS