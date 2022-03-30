Brazil's central govt posts 20.6 bln reais deficit in February, worse than expected

BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government
reported a worse than expected primary deficit in February,
Treasury figures showed on Wednesday, but the result for the
year remains positive, supported by the recent surge in tax
revenues.
The primary budget deficit reached 20.6 billion reais in
February, larger than the median forecast of a 13.8 billion
reais deficit in a Reuters poll with economists.
While the government net revenues climbed 10.7% in real
terms in the month, to 116.7 billion reais, total expenditures
grew 6.5%, to 137.3 billion reais, said the Treasury.
But in the first two months, the central government posted a
primary surplus of 56 billion reais, best number ever recorded
for the series started in 1997, driven mainly by the increase in
tax revenues amid higher inflation and commodity prices in Latin
America's largest economy.
In the 12 months to February, the primary deficit reached
6.7 billion reais, worth 0.01% of gross domestic product,
according to the Treasury.
Last week, the government forecast a 66.9 billion reais
deficit for 2022, much smaller than the official deficit target
of 170.5 billion reais for this year, on the back of higher
revenues, especially from oil royalties, as oil prices have
spiked after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
