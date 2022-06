BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 39.4 billion reais ($7.55 billion) in May, the Treasury said on Wednesday, bigger than the median forecast of a 30.3 billion reais deficit in a Reuters poll.

In the 12 months to May, the primary deficit reached 21.3 billion reais, worth 0.26% of gross domestic product, it added. ($1 = 5.2179 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)