Brazil's central govt posts better than expected $3.77 billion budget surplus in July

08/30/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man is pictured at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial centre

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 19.309 billion reais ($3.77 billion) in July, better than the 17.6 billion reais surplus expected by economists polled by Reuters.

In the 12 months to July, the central government recorded a 115.6 billion reais primary surplus, worth 1.38% of gross domestic product, said the Treasury.

($1 = 5.1161 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
