Brazil's central govt to end 2022 with primary budget surplus of up to $7.4 bln -Treasury

BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government should end this year with a primary budget surplus between 30 billion and 40 billion reais ($5.55 billion-$7.40 billion), Treasury Secretary Paulo Valle said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, he said the Treasury believes the constitutional spending cap rule needs to be improved and, regardless of who wins the presidential election in October, "we want to contribute to the debate." ($1 = 5.4032 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)