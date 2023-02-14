Brazil's corn planting is not the slowest ever, but yield risks are elevated -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb 14 (Reuters) - Top soybean
exporter Brazil is on the brink of also becoming the world’s
leading corn supplier, but farmers there have not gotten an
ideal start to what they hope will be a bumper corn crop.
As of late last week, Brazilian producers had harvested 17%
of their soybeans, behind average and compared with up to 30% a
year ago. Rainy conditions this season have all but solidified
the record soy crop, though unfavorable timing of those rains
has recently limited field work.
The delays have pushed back planting of the heavily exported
second corn or safrinha crop, which may heighten the corn’s
vulnerability to weather down the road.
The biggest concerns right now lie in Brazil’s No. 2
safrinha producer Parana in the country’s south, where heavier
rains are expected to persist for at least the next week. As of
Monday, just 12% of the state’s corn was sown compared with 28%
last year and 23% on average.
That 12% sits above the same points in 2011, 2018 and 2021
but is otherwise lower than in all other years since. Parana’s
safrihna yields were below average in those years, especially in
2021 when yields dropped more than 50% from normal after being
stressed by every unsavory weather condition possible.
Parana’s 2021 safrinha crop was its latest planted since at
least 2009, so it was especially subject to frost and freeze
toward the end of the season. This year’s planting is tracking
more closely with 2018, which caught up to normal pace by early
March when the crop was about 60% planted.
The main issue in 2018 was the unusually dry weather that
struck suddenly in April and May after what had been a wetter
start to the year, and Parana’s safrinha yields fell more than
20% from trend.
Although it may not be related, it is interesting to note
that in 2018, the Pacific Ocean transitioned out of La Nina into
an El Nino cycle toward the end of the year, something
forecasters predict for this year.
Despite Parana’s recent rains, Brazil’s southernmost state
of Rio Grande do Sul has been experiencing drought and is
expected to trim the country’s overall soybean output. The state
is Brazil’s No. 2 producer of first crop corn, but it does not
plant a second crop.
MATO GROSSO
Brazil’s top grower Mato Grosso in the center-west is also
on a field work pace similar to 2018. Some 34% of its corn was
planted as of Friday compared with 55% a year ago and a
five-year average of 42%.
But that progress is more middle-of-the road if looking over
the past decade, comparing best to 30% by the same date in 2018.
Farmers may have to continue working around rain showers for at
least the next week.
Although Mato Grosso’s planting pace is not necessarily
alarming, it may reduce the corn’s resilience to any potentially
tough weather conditions later, and last year provides a great
example. In early 2022, producers planted safrinha corn at an
above-average clip.
Weather appeared favorable until April, when rainfall fell
40% below normal, marking the state’s second-driest April in
over a quarter century. May followed the exact same pattern,
though Mato Grosso’s corn yields were very respectable last
year.
Weather followed a very similar pattern in 2016 with the
extremely dry April, but the late-planted crop could not hang on
and yields were close to 30% below trend, perhaps Mato Grosso’s
worst-ever corn result.
Mato Grosso’s biggest risk of late corn planting is the
onset of dry season, as early as April. Dry pockets in 2018
limited the state’s corn yield similar to last year, and yield
was good but not excellent.
Brazilian farmers’ hoarding of soybeans has supported global
soy prices recently, but farmers may be holding back corn sales
at an even heavier rate. Producers in Mato Grosso had sold 25%
of their upcoming corn crop by mid-month, below the year-ago and
average pace closer to 50%.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Writing by Karen Braun
