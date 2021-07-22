Brazil's government cuts 2021 budget deficit forecast, report shows

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on
Thursday cut its 2021 primary budget deficit forecast, based on
a bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report which showed an
expected jump in tax revenues on the back of stronger economic
growth.
The Economy Ministry now expects a deficit excluding
interest payments of 155.4 billion reais ($30 billion) this
year, or 1.8% of gross domestic product, down from 187.7 billion
reais, or 2.2% of GDP, in May's report.
It raised its 2021 net revenue forecast by 43.1 billion
reais to 1.476 trillion reais, and increased its primary
spending forecast by 10.8 billion reais to 1.632 trillion reais.
Brazil registered a record tax take in the first half of the
year, figures this week showed. The Economy Ministry said in its
latest report on Thursday that it now has the flexibility to
free up an additional 4.5 billion reais in this year's budget.
The new forecasts are based on the government's latest
economic growth forecast for this year of 5.3%, revised up last
week from 3.5%.
Following the government's decision to extend emergency cash
transfers to millions of the country's poorest and most
vulnerable people through October, the Economy Ministry now
expects 'extraordinary credit' expenditure this year to rise by
25.4 billion reais from May's estimate to 124.9 billion reais.
Extraordinary credits covers spending related to fighting
the coronavirus pandemic, mainly emergency transfers, which are
not subject to the usual budget rules.
($1 = 5.20 reais)
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Isabel Versiani
Editing by Paul Simao)