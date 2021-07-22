Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's government cuts 2021 budget deficit forecast, report shows

07/22/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Thursday cut its 2021 primary budget deficit forecast, based on a bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report which showed an expected jump in tax revenues on the back of stronger economic growth.

The Economy Ministry now expects a deficit excluding interest payments of 155.4 billion reais ($30 billion) this year, or 1.8% of gross domestic product, down from 187.7 billion reais, or 2.2% of GDP, in May's report.

It raised its 2021 net revenue forecast by 43.1 billion reais to 1.476 trillion reais, and increased its primary spending forecast by 10.8 billion reais to 1.632 trillion reais.

Brazil registered a record tax take in the first half of the year, figures this week showed. The Economy Ministry said in its latest report on Thursday that it now has the flexibility to free up an additional 4.5 billion reais in this year's budget.

The new forecasts are based on the government's latest economic growth forecast for this year of 5.3%, revised up last week from 3.5%.

Following the government's decision to extend emergency cash transfers to millions of the country's poorest and most vulnerable people through October, the Economy Ministry now expects 'extraordinary credit' expenditure this year to rise by 25.4 billion reais from May's estimate to 124.9 billion reais.

Extraordinary credits covers spending related to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, mainly emergency transfers, which are not subject to the usual budget rules.

($1 = 5.20 reais) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Isabel Versiani Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43pWall Street inches higher in pivot back to growth stocks
RE
02:42pItaly Cancels BTPei Auction on July 27, BTP Auction on Aug. 12
DJ
02:38pIllumina deal for Grail could hurt innovation, EU warns
RE
02:31pG20 agrees statement on environment, struggles over climate progress
RE
02:27pBrazil's government cuts 2021 budget deficit forecast, report shows
RE
02:19pHemisphere media group inc working with advisers to explore a sale -sources
RE
02:16pWarning signs for global recovery as Delta dims outlook
RE
02:14p'Pingdemic' puts Britain's food supply under strain
RE
02:09pAkamai on service disruption issue says a software configuration update triggered a bug in the dns system - tweet
RE
01:56pOil up more than $1/bbl as demand recovery seen tightening supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro slips, dollar edges higher in see-saw trading
2Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
3Biogen says uptake on new Alzheimer's drug slower than expected
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation worries overshadow Unilever's strong first half, hit shares
5'Pingdemic' puts Britain's food supply under strain

HOT NEWS